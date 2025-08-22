DIY A Mini-Greenhouse With The Help Of A Rotisserie Chicken Container

Before you can dive into seed starting, you'll want to wash your rotisserie chicken container thoroughly. You can use warm, soapy water here to remove any leftover grime or grease, then follow up with diluted vinegar to remove any possible bacterias. Once you're finished cleaning your container, allow it to dry before moving on to the fun part of this project — starting the seeds themselves.

There are two ways you can approach growing your seeds in a rotisserie chicken container. First, you can take the simple route of pouring your potting mix directly into the tray of the container. This saves you from needing any extra supplies or time. However, this can make transplanting a bit more difficult as you'll need to remove each seedling individually from the tray. To avoid this, you can make your own DIY biodegradable seed starting pots and place them into the container. This gives you the best of both worlds: easily transplantable seedlings and the greenhouse benefits of the rotisserie container.

Whichever route you choose, the final step is to effectively plant your seeds. Some seeds may need to be buried deeper than others or have other unique needs, so it's important to research the seed you're using. When it comes to creating the divots to drop the seeds into, you can use this clever pencil eraser hack for easier planting. After your seeds are sown, pop the lid back onto your tray, place it in a sunny location, and wait for your seeds to grow.