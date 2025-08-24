Saltwater Vs. Chlorine Pool: Which Is Right For Your Backyard?
When temperatures soar and the hot sun is blazing down, it's easy for visions of jumping into cool, refreshing water to override all your other thoughts. While there are plenty of tips available on how to keep cool this summer while enjoying your backyard, sometimes doing something big is in order.
Adding a swimming pool to the yard is a dream for many homeowners, but putting in a swimming pool is a big purchase with a lot of responsibility, so you want to be sure to have all the info before making any major decisions. One of the first big choices you'll face regarding your new pool is whether a saltwater pool or a chlorine pool is better suited to your yard. Both saltwater and chlorine pools can be above-ground or in-ground, so your water choice doesn't really limit your pool type.
Over the last several years, saltwater pools have gained popularity, but that doesn't mean they are the best choice for your backyard. The most effective way to decide whether a saltwater pool or a chlorine pool is the best for you is to look at the pros and cons of each and see which one suits your needs and lifestyle in terms of cost, upkeep, and personal preferences. Each option offers its own unique benefits and considerations, so you can choose the one that works best for your vision of the perfect backyard retreat.
Pros and cons of saltwater pools
One of the biggest factors in deciding between the two is how sensitive you and your family are to chlorine. Both types of pools have chlorine, but saltwater pools have a lot less, and it's added to the water differently than in a regular chlorine pool.
Saltwater pools have water that feels softer due to the lower amounts of chlorine and the salt that is in the water. This salt produces water that is easier on the skin and eyes than traditional chlorine pools. You will also notice that the heavy chlorine smell is not present with saltwater pools. A continuous chlorine generator ensures the pool stays clean, but you won't have that strong chemical smell that many pool owners dislike. Saltwater pools also typically have lower maintenance costs, as salt is cheaper than chlorine.
There are some cons to saltwater pools to think about. The first con is that they usually cost more to set up than a chlorine pool. While it typically costs a lot to install any pool, the salt chlorine generator itself can be pretty pricey, running anywhere from $500 to as much as $2,000 or more, and usually needs to be replaced in three to seven years. Another con to consider is an increase in your electricity bills. Salt chlorine generators are powered by electricity which will cause an increase in your monthly bill of $35-$50 or higher depending on power costs in your area. Saltwater pools can also be very corrosive due to the salt that can affect underwater lighting, masonry work inside the pool, and your pool fixtures.
Pros and cons of chlorine pools
Even though saltwater pools have many benefits, chlorine pools remain popular for many reasons. For starters, the initial cost to set up a chlorine pool is much less than setting up a saltwater pool. It is definitely a good budget-friendly option. Another pro is how quickly chlorine kills bacteria and algae. This keeps the pool safe and clean for swimming. Unlike saltwater pools, you won't have to worry about chlorine pools corroding your pool accessories, or decks, since chlorine is a lot less corrosive.
There are some cons regarding chlorine pools as well. There is a possibility of irritation from the higher chlorine concentrations that a chlorine pool contains. Your eyes may be a little red, or your skin may be a little drier due to the chlorine. The strong chlorine smell is also bothersome to some people. There will also be a need to handle some chemicals when you have a chlorine pool. Maintenance is also higher, requiring regular checks on pH and chlorine levels, which is why you may want to rethink installing a chlorine pool.
One way around this is to hire a reputable and reliable pool person to come and maintain your pool for you. There is a higher cost involved in doing that but if you prefer the luxuries of a pool without the labor involved, hiring a pool maintenance person or company is the way to go. Ultimately, deciding between a chlorine or saltwater pool comes down to your budget, preferences, and how much time you want to devote to maintenance.