Saltwater Vs. Chlorine Pool: Which Is Right For Your Backyard?

When temperatures soar and the hot sun is blazing down, it's easy for visions of jumping into cool, refreshing water to override all your other thoughts. While there are plenty of tips available on how to keep cool this summer while enjoying your backyard, sometimes doing something big is in order.

Adding a swimming pool to the yard is a dream for many homeowners, but putting in a swimming pool is a big purchase with a lot of responsibility, so you want to be sure to have all the info before making any major decisions. One of the first big choices you'll face regarding your new pool is whether a saltwater pool or a chlorine pool is better suited to your yard. Both saltwater and chlorine pools can be above-ground or in-ground, so your water choice doesn't really limit your pool type.

Over the last several years, saltwater pools have gained popularity, but that doesn't mean they are the best choice for your backyard. The most effective way to decide whether a saltwater pool or a chlorine pool is the best for you is to look at the pros and cons of each and see which one suits your needs and lifestyle in terms of cost, upkeep, and personal preferences. Each option offers its own unique benefits and considerations, so you can choose the one that works best for your vision of the perfect backyard retreat.