The Beautiful Flower That'll Turn Your Yard Into A Hummingbird Haven

Hummingbirds are enthusiastic little nectar drinkers, so they've placed quite a few flowers on their list of favorites. Though these pint-sized birds are infatuated with red flowers, which they associate with high nectar content, they're also fond of blossoms dressed in bright oranges, purples, and yellows. One of their favorite wildflowers is a sunny shade of golden yellow. Known as golden Alexander (Zizea aurea), this member of the carrot family is native to eastern North America and thrives in USDA hardiness zones 3 through 8. If you're seeking a fast-growing flower to turn your yard into a hummingbird haven, it deserves to be in the running.

Advertisement

Whether you're building a pollinator garden or want an easy-care perennial for a border planting, golden Alexander has got you covered. In addition to offering eye-catching clusters of miniature flowers, its foliage ranges from vibrant green to pastel purple. The blossoms will brighten your landscape in April and May, providing food to hummingbirds before their preferred summer-blooming flowers are ready with nectar. Golden Alexander flowers also feed Black Swallowtail butterfly larvae and attract specialized bees that are important pollinators in your local ecosystem.

Golden Alexander is sometimes called wild parsley, don't confuse it with another carrot relative, wild parsnip (Pastinaca satvia). The latter is considered a highly invasive species in eight states in the midwest and east coast. Wild parsnip looks similar to golden Alexander but grows taller, flowers in the summer rather than the spring, and can cause burning blisters and scars on your skin.

Advertisement