If You Want Your Deck To Stand The Test Of Time, HGTV's Mike Holmes Has The Solution
When it comes to building materials for a deck or patio, there are a few things people instantly associate with each design. For example, pavers are often found on patios that sit on the ground, while wooden planks tend to go on decks. The materials you use to build them are one of the major differences between patios and decks, after all. However, HGTV's Mike Holmes has found an alternative — Paverdeck. This product is made to go on your deck and provide long-term support. With the Paverdeck system, you can put pavers directly onto a deck without having solid flooring underneath.
With this product, you build up the frame of a deck just like normal. Then, before you put up the pavers, you install the system, which is made up of galvanized steel planks. Once these are set, you place the porcelain tiles or stones on top, with a little adhesive. Though the system sounds somewhat complicated, it's designed to be easy enough that any slightly handy person can do it. So if you're hesitant because you know how to put wood on a deck, installation shouldn't be much harder. There is no need for unique skills or special tools to get this system installed.
The company offers two options for its decking materials. You can get Paverdeck Complete, which includes full steel structures, if you're looking to start from scratch and don't really care about the wood look. However, Paverdeck Plank is for upgrading an already-built deck and increasing its lifespan. It also acts as a way to build a new frame with more durable materials on a wooden frame.
What you need to know about the Paverdeck System HGTV's Mike Holmes recommends
But this isn't just an innovative to add pavers to your deck. Holmes notes it actually has quite a few beneficial uses. Because it has a metal base, it helps funnel away water before it sits on your frame, which reduces rot and mold. It also doesn't have to be replaced as often as wood does, as it's not made from a material that will easily break down with the elements. One caveat, galvanized metal and pressure treated wood don't play well together, so you'll want blueskin between any contact points.
Using the tiles themselves also has benefits over wooden planks. First, they tend not to be as slippery when wet, as they don't get slimy like they would after a good rain. Additionally, they tend to be more durable. While dropping something heavy can crack a ceramic tile, they are resistant to scratches, stains, and dents. Additionally, the materials make your deck a little more fire-resistant. Another benefit is cost. Building a traditional wooden deck is pretty expensive, about $20 to $80 per square foot. However, the Paverdeck planks may cost as little as $12 per square foot. If you're putting in a deck on a tight budget, these pavers are an affordable option.
Of course, like with all products, there are also some downsides. One of the biggest considerations is weight. Porcelain tiles are heavy, which means you have to double-check that your pre-built wooden frame can handle the change. Additionally, while pavers can be a little more sturdy during rain, they are all pretty slick with snow and ice, which is why they are patio and deck materials you might want to avoid if you get a lot of snow.