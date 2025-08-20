If You Want Your Deck To Stand The Test Of Time, HGTV's Mike Holmes Has The Solution

When it comes to building materials for a deck or patio, there are a few things people instantly associate with each design. For example, pavers are often found on patios that sit on the ground, while wooden planks tend to go on decks. The materials you use to build them are one of the major differences between patios and decks, after all. However, HGTV's Mike Holmes has found an alternative — Paverdeck. This product is made to go on your deck and provide long-term support. With the Paverdeck system, you can put pavers directly onto a deck without having solid flooring underneath.

With this product, you build up the frame of a deck just like normal. Then, before you put up the pavers, you install the system, which is made up of galvanized steel planks. Once these are set, you place the porcelain tiles or stones on top, with a little adhesive. Though the system sounds somewhat complicated, it's designed to be easy enough that any slightly handy person can do it. So if you're hesitant because you know how to put wood on a deck, installation shouldn't be much harder. There is no need for unique skills or special tools to get this system installed.

The company offers two options for its decking materials. You can get Paverdeck Complete, which includes full steel structures, if you're looking to start from scratch and don't really care about the wood look. However, Paverdeck Plank is for upgrading an already-built deck and increasing its lifespan. It also acts as a way to build a new frame with more durable materials on a wooden frame.