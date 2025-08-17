Adding A Fountain To Your Birdbath Sounds Nice, But Is Maintaining One Worth It?

A fountain can make a birdbath exponentially better in some ways, adding the soothing sound of moving water and attracting more birds in the process. After all, birds hear and see the water and are instantly drawn to it — so much so that even something as simple as a syrup bottle repurposed into a DIY birdbath dripper could catch their attention, turning a boring birdbath into a bird magnet. In most cases, adding any kind of water feature is a great way to attract bug-eating birds to your yard, too — which means that there are plenty of reasons you might want to incorporate some moving water into your outdoor living areas.

That said, it's not all about the benefits. In fact, one major downside to adding a fountain is the added hassle when it's time to clean out the birdbath. The moving parts and water circulation system typically require more frequent maintenance and thorough cleaning to keep the water safe for birds and to keep the fountain functioning properly.

As such, it's always worth taking the time to mull over the various features and maintenance concerns before simply buying an add-on fountain. Even if your birdbath is a simple basin, fountains designed specifically for birdbaths come in all shapes, sizes, and price points, so you'll want to make sure you choose wisely.