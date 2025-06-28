Don't Throw Away An Empty Syrup Bottle, Turn It Into A Birdbath Dripper Instead
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Adding a birdbath is one of the simplest ways to get birds to flock to your yard. But for some birds, it's about more than just a basin full of still water: Many are attracted to the sound of running water, indicating clean water nearby. So you may end up with more species at a bath with a dripper than at the same bath without. Running or dripping, it doesn't matter that much to the birds: Either sound alerts them to fresh water nearby. A birdbath dripper hangs above the basin, dripping slowly into it, creating that audio invitation the birds love.
There's no need to buy a fancy dripper that attaches to a hose and irrigation system, either. A DIY version works just as well without any water hookup, and it offers you the chance to repurpose an item that's otherwise destined for the recycle bin. A homemade birdbath dripper crafted from a syrup bottle is easy to make and use, and costs nothing to create. While you could use just about any plastic syrup-style bottle for the dripper, a jug-shaped maple syrup bottle is a good choice since it is durable and has a little more character than the narrower, clear bottles. Bottles with handles built in are the easiest to hang as drippers. Wash your chosen syrup bottle, including its cap, thoroughly. If it has a paper label that doesn't peel right off, soak it in warm water for 30 minutes or so, and rub the paper with your fingers. A soak with rubbing alcohol comes in handy for extra stubborn labels. Now you're ready to make your DIY bird bath dripper.
How to repurpose a syrup jug into a birdbath dripper
A couple of well-placed holes transform the jug or bottle into a birdbath dripper. Suspend the handle of the jug from your finger to see how it naturally hangs; the lowest point is a good place for the bottom hole. Make the hole by heating the tip of a sewing needle, small paper clip, or safety pin. To keep from burning your fingers, hold the hot item with pliers. Poke the tip through the bottom of the bottle as it hangs, likely near the curve of the bottom. Poke another hole in the bottle neck area to create airflow. You can adjust the drip rate by increasing the size of the holes as needed.
Cut a length of jute to hang the dripper, adjusting it to hang above the birdbath. A shepherd's hook comes in handy for holding the dripper, or you use something like the EOWCO ornament display stand set directly into the birdbath. A shady area for the birdbath and dripper is best, as it'll help prevent algae and bacterial growth. Fill the bottle with clean water, replace the lid, and cover the air hole as you move the bottle into position above the bird bath. Tie it to the hook. As you let go of the bottle, pay attention to the drips: It'll empty at a fairly consistent rate, so refill it when it gets low. Clean it regularly to keep it free from algae. To help banish mosquitos from the birdbath, clean that even more frequently. If you're enjoying the sound of water as much as the birds, consider making your own DIY garden fountain on a budget, no electricity required, to accompany their dripping mini-fountain.