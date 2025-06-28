Don't Throw Away An Empty Syrup Bottle, Turn It Into A Birdbath Dripper Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Adding a birdbath is one of the simplest ways to get birds to flock to your yard. But for some birds, it's about more than just a basin full of still water: Many are attracted to the sound of running water, indicating clean water nearby. So you may end up with more species at a bath with a dripper than at the same bath without. Running or dripping, it doesn't matter that much to the birds: Either sound alerts them to fresh water nearby. A birdbath dripper hangs above the basin, dripping slowly into it, creating that audio invitation the birds love.

There's no need to buy a fancy dripper that attaches to a hose and irrigation system, either. A DIY version works just as well without any water hookup, and it offers you the chance to repurpose an item that's otherwise destined for the recycle bin. A homemade birdbath dripper crafted from a syrup bottle is easy to make and use, and costs nothing to create. While you could use just about any plastic syrup-style bottle for the dripper, a jug-shaped maple syrup bottle is a good choice since it is durable and has a little more character than the narrower, clear bottles. Bottles with handles built in are the easiest to hang as drippers. Wash your chosen syrup bottle, including its cap, thoroughly. If it has a paper label that doesn't peel right off, soak it in warm water for 30 minutes or so, and rub the paper with your fingers. A soak with rubbing alcohol comes in handy for extra stubborn labels. Now you're ready to make your DIY bird bath dripper.

