Hide Your Camper Van Toilet In Style With This IKEA Essential
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you're in a camper van, you don't have a lot of space to work with. For quick camping trips, this may be fine, but when it comes to using it long-term, there are a few items you can't do without, and one of them is a toilet. Unfortunately, this usually means you have to keep it right out in the open, which is rather unpleasant. There are a few workarounds, but they often require being pretty good at building furniture. However, if you just want something to beautify the place up a bit, then there is a much easier option that involves a quick trip to IKEA, according to YouTuber Bob's World, which just means making a cute and practical cover to hide your bathroom area.
First, you'll need to buy the HOL. This is a side table from IKEA, and there are a few options. To match what is seen in the video below, you'll want the acacia side table that measures about 20 inches by 20 inches (or 50 centimeters by 50 centimeters). You'll also need hinges. To start, you basically need to set up the HOL as the instructions show, but don't screw in the front panel.
Instead, leave the front screws out and place two hinges on whichever side works best for you. You can just call it good as is and move the lid whenever you need to use the bathroom. However, if you don't want to fight to find a place to set the lid every time, you can also attach hinges to the back side. While it may be a little complicated to set up, it can make for a great way to hide a toilet, and it is a lot more pleasant than going to the bathroom in the wilderness.
Adding the finishing touches to your toilet cover
At this point, you have a hidden toilet like in the video. However, there are a few other steps you can take to make this even nicer. For one, as you drive around, you risk the front of the HOL swinging open and closed. To keep it secure, you can add a magnetic strip to both sides, like these Mousike cabinet magnets, or a simple hook latch setup.
Additionally, if you look at the HOL, you'll notice that it has tiny feet keeping it up off the ground. If you're just going to use the box as a storage for your toilet, this is probably fine. However, if you want to leave it in the HOL, even when using it, then you need to do something to make the bottom more sturdy. There are two easy ways to do this. The first is to cut off the legs so the entire thing is level against the ground. The other option is to add support to the bottom, such as adding another layer of wood underneath and some supports. Though it takes a little work, this can be a good solution for your toilet. Many of IKEA's products are essential to make camping in the great outdoors even easier, and this is just one example.
Keep in mind the lid is only made to hold about 22 pounds. Anything heavier than that, and you risk breaking the lid, which means the HOL can't double as a seat. However, it can act as a small side table. This is also just one way you can make your camper feel a little nicer. If you're looking for an easier cooking experience, there is also the all-in-one kitchen you can buy for your van life.