Hide Your Camper Van Toilet In Style With This IKEA Essential

When you're in a camper van, you don't have a lot of space to work with. For quick camping trips, this may be fine, but when it comes to using it long-term, there are a few items you can't do without, and one of them is a toilet. Unfortunately, this usually means you have to keep it right out in the open, which is rather unpleasant. There are a few workarounds, but they often require being pretty good at building furniture. However, if you just want something to beautify the place up a bit, then there is a much easier option that involves a quick trip to IKEA, according to YouTuber Bob's World, which just means making a cute and practical cover to hide your bathroom area.

First, you'll need to buy the HOL. This is a side table from IKEA, and there are a few options. To match what is seen in the video below, you'll want the acacia side table that measures about 20 inches by 20 inches (or 50 centimeters by 50 centimeters). You'll also need hinges. To start, you basically need to set up the HOL as the instructions show, but don't screw in the front panel.

Instead, leave the front screws out and place two hinges on whichever side works best for you. You can just call it good as is and move the lid whenever you need to use the bathroom. However, if you don't want to fight to find a place to set the lid every time, you can also attach hinges to the back side. While it may be a little complicated to set up, it can make for a great way to hide a toilet, and it is a lot more pleasant than going to the bathroom in the wilderness.