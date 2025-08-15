DIY A Tiny But Mighty Hummingbird Feeder With An Empty Kitchen Staple
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A hummingbird feeder doesn't have to be huge. After all, many of the flowers hummingbirds love best — such as cardinal flowers and firecracker plants — have small blooms. The only thing the fast-flitting fliers really care about from flowers or feeders is the sweet, sweet nectar within them. Even a small amount of the perfect homemade hummingbird nectar will bring the birds to your yard. If the thought of spotting even a single hummingbird in your yard makes you giddy, start feeling the joy in advance by crafting a DIY hummingbird feeder. The best part: It doesn't cost a dime to make your own feeder if you repurpose items you already have on hand.
This clever, cute, and tiny hummingbird feeder idea from TikTok user @the_peck_deck is made from an empty spice jar that might otherwise end up in the recycling bin. If you don't have any around, ask your friends or neighbors ... or post a request on your local Buy Nothing group, which is a potentially endless source of supplies for upcycling. A small spice jar, such as the McCormick .95-ounce celery seed container, works best because it hangs at an angle that works well and it has a red flip-top lid. Red is a color that attracts hummingbirds to your garden, so this feeder draws their attention without any extra effort on your part.
How to repurpose a spice container into a hummingbird feeder
Cleaning the spice jar is extremely important before you make your feeder. Remove all spice residue from both the container and its lid to ensure there's no spice left over to contaminate the hummingbird nectar. If possible, use a jar from whole spices rather than powder, as it will be much easier to clean. If all you have is a jar from a powdered or ground spice, soak it in soapy water a while and then thoroughly scrub it. The soak will also make the label easy to peel off.
Place the lid back on the jar and close it. Loop some twine through the gap connecting the parts of the flip top, as if it's a pendant for a necklace. Leave plenty of extra twine to tie a loop to hang the feeder later. The design for the flip top naturally hangs the feeder at a slight angle so that the nectar won't spill from the feeder.
To make the nectar, mix four parts purified water and one part plain white sugar. Remove the cap on the feeder to pour some nectar into the jar, replace the cap, then open the lid to expose shaker holes. Store leftover nectar in the refrigerator, where it will last up to two weeks. When deciding where to hang your hummingbird feeder, choose a place that's high enough to protect hummingbirds from ground-based predators and is in the shade, so the nectar stays fresh longer. Clean out the feeder and change the nectar every four to five days, or if the liquid looks cloudy or isn't completely clear.