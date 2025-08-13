Why Texas Is Considered The Most Dangerous State For Animal Attacks

As recently as 2015, Texas was number-one in dog attacks, with 36 total attacks on people that year and five people dying from their injuries. In addition to domesticated animals, there are plenty of wildlife critters you want to watch out for in Texas as well.

Feral hogs are invasive to Texas, and they are the cause of many attacks every year. Most people survive the attacks, but there have been deaths as recently as 2019. You can avoid a confrontation by giving them space, as they're more likely to attack when cornered. Of the mammals to watch out for, dogs and feral hogs (there are over 2.6 million hogs in Texas alone) are the worst. While you can find animals like bears, bobcats, and mountain lions in Texas, attacks are rare. You should still exercise caution when hiking through the wilderness in Texas.

There are plenty of reptiles that you'll want to be aware of, including snakes and alligators. While alligator attacks in Texas are rare, a woman was killed by one in 2024. The two snakes to watch out for are copperheads and rattlesnakes, which are not the two types of snakes you want to see in your garden. According to Texas Health and Human Services, only one or two people, on average, are killed by venomous snake bites in Texas each year, and roughly half the bites by these snakes are free of venom. So, while you a snake may strike, there's a good chance you'll live. It's also worth knowing how to tell if a snake is venomous. If you find yourself on the coast, here are five creatures to be aware of in Texas waters, including bull sharks and Portuguese man-o-war.