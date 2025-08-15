Help Your Climbing Plants Thrive By Repurposing Your Old Patio Table

Climbing plants offer an enjoyable aesthetic to your backyard. Flowers clinging to trellises make for a great privacy screen, and vegetables hanging from vines make it easy to pick your dinner ingredients without having to bend over. But even the simplest DIY garden trellises can require a bit of time and labor to build, and lot of people prefer to spend their weekends doing something other than picking out wood at the local hardware store. However, there is a solution if you need a new structure to support your climbing plants. Just repurpose some of that old, worn-out patio furniture. For those looking to plant more crops in their backyard, this is one of several great ways to maximize your outdoor garden space on a budget.

For this project, you're going to want to pick an old table. Look for something that has enough open gaps for plants to climb through. If you have a glass table, just remove the glass and use the mount. Metal tables seem to work best for this type of project because they won't rot in your garden, and they're often perforated.

Once you've selected your piece of furniture, it's time to pick out a plant. There are several types of popular climbing flowers to choose from. Wisteria hangs down weepily with bright purple buds, and honeysuckle will offer a sweet scent in the spring. But you don't just need to limit it to climbing plants. Dahlia bulbs, which can get heavy, will rest on the iron rails of your recycled patio table.