The Common Lawn Eyesore That May Be Causing Weed Problems

As stated above, worm castings are actually good for your lawn and garden, especially if your soil is lacking nitrogen. In order to get the most out of these free towers of nitrogen-rich worm droppings, you'll want to leave them alone until they dry up in the sun, then rake them away gently. Worm castings tend to be extremely moist when fresh, which makes them stick to anything and everything that they touch. If you try raking, mowing, or just snatching them off the ground before they dry, you'll not only be removing their nutrient rich properties from your soil, you'll also be creating a ton of extra clean-up work for yourself on the back end. Letting the castings dry allows some of the nutrients to soak into the ground below. From there, you can focus on banishing weeds from your yard before they grow out of control and tossing the dried bits of the casts into your compost bin or garden to squeeze out the last of their enriching properties.

If you find yourself completely inundated with castings, however, you may want to find a way to cut down on your lawn's earthworm population in general. While earthworms are usually considered beneficial for soil health, having too many of them can be a sign that your lawn is overwatered. Simply stop watering your lawn for a few days, allowing the soil to dry up, and the worms should rise to the surface. At this point you can collect the worms yourself, or wait for the early birds to host a feeding frenzy. At the end of the day, it all comes down to your own observational skills as lawn and garden maintenance can be a constant balancing act.