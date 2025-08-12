Your Birdbath May Be The Reason Why Your Yard Is Swarming With Wasps

That birdbath you've put out to help attract more songbirds to your yard is also a favorite stop for a common back yard menace — the wasp. Like any wildlife that visits your garden, wasps need water to survive. So don't be surprised if your bath meant for feathered friends is bringing in buzzy visitors as well.

Many types of wasps are known for their aggressive behavior, making them unwanted backyard guests. Yellowjackets, hornets, and paper wasps all form colonies with nests that can grow quite large. A reliable water source is handy to these types of social wasps for their own hydration, especially in hot weather. Yellowjackets in particular will keep coming back all summer once they learn there of a reliable water source.

So even if you've spent a lot of time and money choosing that perfect birdbath size and style for your garden, you may want to drain it or put it away for a season if you have a particularly bad wasp year. The good news is that wasps aren't known to come back year after year to the same spots, and their colonies built all summer will die off once the cooler weather hits.