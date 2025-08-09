How To Repurpose An Old Mason Jar Lid To Make A Small Planter

To kick off this DIY, you'll want to wash the lid parts well in hot water, removing any residue if they're used. You will also need to clean your plastic bottle if it contained anything besides plain water. Once these are washed and dried, cut the plastic bottle in half, or to a spot that allows room for your plant to grow. Using a plastic bottle instead of the mason jar itself leaves an opening for air to reach your plants and excess moisture to escape, and provides space for them to continue growing if you don't have time to transplant them immediately. The plastic bottle also helps keep enough moisture in the container, which is perfect for plants that like some humidity, as mentioned.

Add soil, filling each lid, covering up a seed or two. You'll then place the plastic bottle snugly into the constructed lid to ensure a good fit. It's okay if you have to squeeze the bottle in a little bit. You can continue watering it via the opening in the top or if there are drainage holes, by setting the whole thing in a saucer filled with water.

This is also an excellent repurposing project to use when you're propagating plants from stems, in place of a Dollar Tree item. You can keep this little creation in the house on a windowsill, on your porch, or right in the garden until your plants are grown and strong enough for transplanting. It also makes the seedlings extremely portable as sun or shade needs change over time. While it may not be the most visually appealing option for home decor, it serves a purpose in helping your plant grow.