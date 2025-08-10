The Vibrant Yellow Ground Cover That'll Thrive In Sun Or Shade

This brightly colored, low-maintenance plant thrives in U.S. Hardiness Zones 5 through 8, so if you have determined your plant hardiness zone you can check if you are within the recommended planting areas. When choosing the best place to put 'Brigadoon,' look for a spot with at least six to eight hours of sun each day. Although it can handle shady areas as well, morning sun and afternoon shade is best.

Soil needs are easy to meet, and depends on the sunlight the 'Brigadoon' is receiving. If your 'Brigadoon' plants are getting full sun, they thrive in well-draining, sandy soils. If you have it in shadier areas, keep in mind that it will bloom a little less. In warmer climates, it is evergreen all year long but it will die back in colder climates in the winter and come back in the spring. This is one of the enjoyable benefits of perennials.

While 'Brigadoon' is drought-tolerant once established, it needs regular moisture in its first year, and can tolerate average levels of moisture — though it hates standing water. If you don't get regular rain, just keep the soil damp. Fertilizing and pruning are also easy when it comes to 'Brigadoon'. Use a balanced slow-release fertilizer like this GARDENWISE 10-10-10 All Purpose Food and apply lightly in early spring. In late winter or early spring before new growth appears, remove any decaying, dying wood — no more than one-third of the entire plant — to keep the plant shaped and growing nicely.