Your Soil May Be The Cause Of Your Bumpy Lawn

If you've ever sat on the grass in your yard and it felt like you were sitting on a lumpy bag of rocks hidden under a thin layer of dirt, there's a fair chance the soil itself is the issue. Much like plants in the garden, lawn grasses thrive when soil conditions are ideal for them. A mix of sand, silt, and clay creates a loamy soil that's great for plants, but a lawn with too much clay will feel hard and lumpy in places because it's too compacted.

In fact, a lawn filled with clay may feel unpleasant to walk over certain areas while barefoot. And if you live in an area with winters that drop below freezing, that freeze and thaw cycle makes the clay heave and buckle, resulting in air pockets and a lumpy, bumpy lawn. While the clay is there to stay, there are some things you can do to bolster that bumpy lawn to smooth it out. Aerating the lawn and adding a topdressing are two things that can significantly improve the conditions of the soil beneath your yard.

Aeration removes small cores that leave holes in the ground, allowing more airflow and water into the soil, which benefits the roots of the grass. It also breaks the clay up a bit so it's less likely to expand and heave when it freezes. Topdressing leads to more glorious grass as the fine garden compost you add to the lawn filters its way into the soil over time, improving the soil conditions. It's also nice as a filler for any low spots.