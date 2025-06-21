Why You Should Consider Loamy Soil For Your Garden

Every garden has one of four main types of soil: silt, clay, sand, or a combination known as loam. You may find that different areas of your yard have different types of soil which is completely normal. Clay, silt, and sand as standalone soil types are not the best for growing plants. Clay and silt can be too compacted, preventing roots from getting water or draining properly. Sand by itself dries out very quickly and doesn't have the soil nutrients that a plant needs to thrive.

The best soil for growing almost anything in your garden is loamy soil. Loam combines the best qualities of silt, clay, and sand that are perfect for the majority of vegetables, fruits, and plants of any kind. Loamy soil also has humus in it — a very dark, organic material that comes from decayed plant and animal matter mixed with the soil. With humus come soil mites that are an indicator of healthy soil. This humus brings a lot of benefits, most notably nitrogen which is needed by most plants and can cause problems if your garden is lacking in this important nutrient. There are several benefits to humus being a part of loamy soil. Not only is it more fertile, it is known to prevent disease from spreading in food crops and plants. The good news about humus is that you can produce it through composting food and garden scraps that can then be added to your soil.

