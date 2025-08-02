A DIY Backyard Feature That'll Naturally Attract Birds To Your Yard
There are so many wonderful benefits to having a backyard, especially if you're a wildlife enthusiast. Birders can bring more feathery friends into their yards with bird feeders and birdbaths, but if you really want to maximize how many you see, a DIY birdhouse hotel is the way to go. Instead of having one lounge pad for your neighborhood birds, this project involves stacking multiple houses onto a post to create a delightful, hotel-looking tower. Attracting birds and acting as a backyard feature? It's a win-win!
Over on Instagram, @ashtonsedita begins by using a sturdy 4x4 wooden post and placing it in the ground. She then spray-painted it with a bold color, before moving on to collecting a plethora of small wooden birdhouses. For this part of the DIY, you can get as creative as you want! While your post dries, paint your individual birdhouses however you like. You'll want to use non-toxic paints safe for birds, and also add some clear outdoor acrylic for durability. Since you'll have many small bird pads on your hands, turn this into a family affair and get everyone working on their own, unique design.
Assembling your DIY birdhouse hotel
After you've safely finished with your wooden birdhouse DIYs, you can start planning the layout for your project. Take your now-dry post, and lay it flat on the ground. Then, grab all of your birdhouses, and cluster them along the post however you like — the quirkier, the better! Keep in mind that you may want to place the heavier homes near the bottom of your post so it doesn't topple over.
Once you're happy with the way the houses look, it's time to get assembling. Securely attach the birdhouses with screws and make sure they're stable enough for your curious guests. Finally, dig a hole about two feet deep and place your post inside. If you want added stability, you can also set it in concrete — but keep in mind that this will make it a permanent fixture. If you'd like to move it in the future, you could also place the post in a large, heavy planter filled with soil.
Lastly, before you're ready to open up your hotel to your first guests, consider adding multiple bird feeders to draw them in with the free buffet. With a little patience, you'll have a wonderful focal point in your yard, surrounded by colorful birds.