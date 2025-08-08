DIY A Birdhouse By Repurposing Your Empty Juice Cartons

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Birdwatching is a rewarding way to connect with nature and observe wildlife up close. And as someone who appreciates the outdoors, it makes sense for birders to want to repurpose a household staple to protect the earth rather than buy something brand new. A great example is turning an empty half-gallon juice or milk carton — which can't always be recycled curbside due to its plastic and paper hybrid construction — into a simple DIY birdhouse. If you have children at home, this craft also offers an opportunity for them to help out with a fun, hands-on activity that will support local birds.

You can hang your DIY birdhouse as-is, but what's the fun in that? Try painting it and decorating it with embellishments like leaves, stickers, buttons, or even twigs that you can glue to the carton's roof to give it the appearance of having a charming thatched roof. Although a juice-carton birdhouse won't last as long as a traditional wooden one, that's part of its charm. After the season, you won't have to clean the birdhouse in your yard — you can just recycle or toss it when it's dirty.

If you're worried it won't last through an entire nesting season, you could use it as a bird feeder instead. When it starts to deteriorate or when the birds consume all the seed, swap it out for a new one. An additional winning quality about this activity: Aside from cutting an opening for the birds and attaching some twine for hanging, you can decorate it however you like to complement your outdoor space. Let your imagination take flight and make something uniquely whimsical.