Birdhouse Cleaning Tips To Know Before Putting One In Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Adding more birdhouses to your yard is a fun experience, from picking which adorable birdhouse kits are worth buying to watching your feathered friends build their homes for the season. However, as the nestlings you watched grow leave the nest (it may take a few weeks for them to actually leave, and some birds, like Robins, will hatch a second set of eggs), it's time to add a new chore to your list for the week: Cleaning out your birdhouses.

Keeping your birdhouse clean after brood not only encourages more birds to return and nest the next season but provides them a clean, safe space to do so. Birds can carry a variety of diseases and parasites, including mites, which can infiltrate the nest and remain there even after the birds are gone. Then, when another expecting pair comes to build their nest, it can expose the offspring to these lingering mites, which can make survival more difficult. Unchecked birdhouses can also be a great place for rodents to build their homes, which can prevent birds from making their nest there.

There are things to keep in mind once you put a birdhouse up in your yard, whether you purchase a store-bought house or choose to make your own, like this DIY mosaic birdhouse with leftover tiles. This of course includes two tips for cleaning your birdhouse as well as knowing when to clean it.