Why Your Lawn Smells Bad And How To Quickly Fix It

So how can you remove the smell from your formerly wonderful lawn? Well, if grading is the problem, you should dig a trench that directs the water downhill. It should be about 18 inches deep and 9 inches wide. You should line the trench with landscaping fabric, pour a layer of gravel into it, install a grate at the source of the problem, and connect it to a polystyrene-wrapped pipe that will take the water downhill. For every 10 inches of pipe you use, the trench should slope downward by 1 inch. Finally, you should cover the pipe with landscaping fabric, then gravel, and then soil.

If your drainage ditch is clogged, it's important to check if the city is responsible for its maintenance. If so, it's not your responsibility. But if the ditch is on your property, there's a good chance you have to deal with it. If you live in a suburb, a backed-up ditch can affect your neighbors, so it's important to handle the clog quickly. Most ditches clog at the entrance to the culvert, and you can unclog it using your hands or a shovel. Sometimes heavy machinery is required if the clog is too bad.

If you've determined that soil type is causing your yard to stink, then you'll need to acquire an aerator. This is one of the simplest ways to remove standing water from your lawn. You can either rent one or purchase one for the day, and there are also handheld aerators for smaller lawns. Either way, this tool will puncture the soil, allowing rainwater to seep in and dissipate. If your garden is waterlogged, you can also try using horticultural sharp sand, which creates tiny air pockets in the soil and lets water drain from your yard.