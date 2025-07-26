The Unexpected Addition That May Just Save Your Waterlogged Garden

While every garden needs water, too much can become an issue. When water pools in certain areas of the garden or lawn and it stays wet for far too long, problems could arise for the plants. Water that doesn't drain properly creates issues such as root rot, when the submerged plant roots can't get the oxygen they need. Pathogens could also develop in the soil, and plants won't be able to get all of the nutrients they need from waterlogged earth. If the same area of the garden gets waterlogged every time there is a heavy rain, it's a sign of poor drainage. Poor drainage often means the soil is compacted and compressed too much for water to pass through it easily. It could also mean there's an abundance of clay in the soil, which inhibits drainage.

Helping your garden's soil drain better could be as simple as adding sand, but not just any sand, horticultural sharp sand. It is much coarser than sand found on a beach or used in a sandbox. When mixed into soil, horticultural sharp sand creates tiny air pockets that supply oxygen to plant roots. Those gaps also allow water to drain, eliminating those unwanted pools in the garden. Sand is an amendment that corrects a clay-based soil, too.