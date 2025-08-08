Keep Birds Away From The Grass Seed On Your Lawn With A Must-Try Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you've just reseeded the entire yard or just a few patches where the grass was sparse, birds always seem to know. It's almost as if they watch you sow grass seed atop the soil and wait for you to leave, or perhaps they have an internal seed-detecting mechanism that guides them to new seed sources in the neighborhood ... even when those seeds aren't intended for bird consumption.

If you'd prefer that your grass seed sprouts rather than serving as a meal for birds, your best bet is to hide it from them. Covering the seed is the easiest way to hide it from birds; it's one of the benefits of placing straw down after seeding a lawn. Straw isn't the only solution, however. Burlap does an even better job of bird-proofing the lawn since the birds can't easily get to seeds covered by this loosely woven fabric. It's also a nice option to keep seeds in place when planting on a slope.

Doves, starlings, sparrows, and finches in particular are expert-level seed scavengers, so that light-colored grass seed dotting your landscape draws them in like an all-you-can-eat buffet sign. Seed-foraging birds are opportunists — as in when they see an opportunity to dine, they take it. Used correctly, burlap can help prevent these birds from consuming all your hard work.