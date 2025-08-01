Why You Should Avoid Using Gravel Around Hydrangeas And What To Use Instead

Hydrangeas are a gorgeous addition to any yard. They thrive well when planted in an optimal spot in the garden for hydrangeas that includes morning sun and afternoon shade in hot climates and full sun in cooler climates. These fast-growing plants gain as much as two feet each year with beautiful blooms in pink, purple, blue, and white that last all summer long and into fall. When planting hydrangeas, some gardeners use gravel around the plants to try and improve drainage but this can easily cause problems for your hydrangeas. In fact, gravel might be exactly what you want to avoid if you're aiming for drainage.

Gravel can have the opposite effect on the soil than what is intended, causing water to pool rather than drain, which can lead to root rot. The rocks also heat up during the day while the sun is up and hold that heat, basically cooking the plants even after the sun goes down. This will stress your hydrangeas and cause a multitude of growing problems. It's always best to avoid these common mistakes when using gravel in your landscaping and instead of using it around your plants, use mulch or compost instead. Adding mulch has many benefits: You're improving drainage, preventing weed growth, improving the soil by adding essential nutrients, and it looks beautiful too! If you want to take things another step further, you can really make a statement in your garden by planting hydrangeas with the stunning ground cover of blue fescue grass in or around the mulch. The ornamental grass truly complements the beauty and color of your hydrangea bushes.