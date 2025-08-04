How To Create A More Allergy-Friendly Garden

Though it may feel that every plant is out to get you, there are actually quite a few allergy-friendly options. Flowering plants are always a good choice, as many bright and beautiful flowers look that way in order to attract pollinators, as opposed to relying on the wind. Sweet peas, most species of clematis, peonies, daylilies, poppies, and impatiens are all examples of plants that will be a little nicer on your nose than others. Even roses can be a great call, as they produce heavier pollen (which doesn't float through the air), especially cultivated species.

Of course, if fragrance causes you the most issues, you may need to avoid some of the stronger-scented flowers. Instead, rosemary is a great option that has multiple uses in your garden and home, as well as lavender and mint, which is a plant that will repel pests from your garden naturally. Or you could choose plants with lower pollen production, whether spread by animals or wind. Hostas are a good example. Cacti can produce flowers, but they have a pretty low amount of pollen. In addition to these spiky plants, almost any succulent can be a good option, such as aloe vera, which is also a fuss-free plant great for gardening beginners.

Bushes and trees can be allergy-friendly as well, including persimmons and juneberry. Of course, if you want fruit trees, you can also look at getting female ones, as they don't produce as much pollen. For bushes, Cleveland sage, black chokeberry, and Chinese lanterns are just a few examples that'll work well in your allergy-friendly garden.