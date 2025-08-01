3 Clever Birdhouse Additions That'll Help Keep Pests Out

Have you ever tried keeping squirrels away from your bird seed by blocking their access to the feeder? If so, you may be familiar with this tactic. Baffles add a protective shield on both birdhouses and bird feeders. Typically, rather than attaching to the house or feeder itself, baffles are installed on the supporting pole to keep squirrels and other similar animals from climbing up. And, when it comes to your birdhouse specifically, there are two good options to consider.

The first is with a cone baffle, like the Woodlink wrap-around baffle. These baffles get their name from their cone-like shape, where the point attaches closer to the birdhouse and the base flares out away from the main pole. Predators find it challenging to ascend around this protective hood. Smaller cone baffles may only be effective against animals like squirrels, while larger options can also keep raccoons away. However, even larger cone baffles may not be able to deter big snakes.

Instead, you may want to look for a stovepipe baffle for even more effective predator control. While no method is guaranteed to keep all predators away, stovepipe baffles offer a broader range of protection. So long as you choose the right size, these can keep away cats, raccoons, squirrels and rodents, and snakes. However, it's important to choose a baffle that is wide enough around that animals can't easily climb up. Make sure it's slick and not ridged to make it harder to climb, and it should sit flushed to the pole so no snakes can slither inside the baffle.