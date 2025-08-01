A DIY Coconut Shell Planter That'll Add A Boho Vibe To Your Outdoor Space
There are a lot of ways you can DIY your own whimsical planters, rather than grabbing a generic factory model from a big box store. You could transform an old wine box into an eye-catching planter, for example. Coconut shells are another option, and can double as fun planters that add a little boho or tropical style to your porch. This is an easy process, that shouldn't take more than an hour. As a bonus you'll have coconut meat and water left over for smoothies when you're finished. For this project, you'll need a Phillips-head screwdriver, hammer, meat cleaver, a drill, and some string or twine.
But before you make this planter, you have to open your coconut. Choose a coconut that sloshes when you shake it, indicating there is water inside. Pull most of the husk off the outside of the nut so that the three eyes are revealed. Place the pointed end of the screwdriver against one of the eyes and tap it with your hammer so it punctures the eyes, allowing you to drain the coconut. Then, preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and place the coconut on a rimmed baking sheet for 20 minutes (you don't have to bake the coconut, but some find it easier to crack open that way). Once the coconut has cooled, find the ridge that originates at the eyes, follow it to the center of the coconut, and hit that with the back of a cleaver or hammer to split the coconut in half. Use a knife or a spoon to scoop out the meat, and save it for meals and desserts. If you make your own soap, coconut soap is one of the natural, soothing scents that actually repels mosquitos.
Coconut planters add a hint of the tropics to your porch
You can leave some of the husk on the coconut for more of a rustic look, or peel it off and sand the outside. Either way, this planter adds a tropical touch to your decor. Drill a small hole in the bottom of the coconut halves so they drain (since you're hanging them outside, that's fine). Otherwise, the root system of your plant may decay. Then drill a hole through each side of the shells and run twine through the holes to suspend your new planters. You can also create any sort of twine or macrame basket to suspend the planter shells. Alternatively, they can sit on a windowsill as small planter pots. Consider using your coconuts to grow succulents and herbs, which don't need very much space. The husks, known as the coir, work well as mulch for your plant.
You can expand on this new boho aesthetic with bamboo or cane furniture, graphic artwork, and colorful rugs in a screened-in porch. Or, add tropical interest and attract hummingbirds by planting colorful bird-of-paradise flowers. If you find a coconut planter adds some style to your porch or patio, there are plenty of other planter ideas that can be added alongside, building on the theme. For instance, you can use seashells and flower pots to create a simple DIY planter that will add a coastal vibe to your outdoor space.