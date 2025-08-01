A DIY Coconut Shell Planter That'll Add A Boho Vibe To Your Outdoor Space

There are a lot of ways you can DIY your own whimsical planters, rather than grabbing a generic factory model from a big box store. You could transform an old wine box into an eye-catching planter, for example. Coconut shells are another option, and can double as fun planters that add a little boho or tropical style to your porch. This is an easy process, that shouldn't take more than an hour. As a bonus you'll have coconut meat and water left over for smoothies when you're finished. For this project, you'll need a Phillips-head screwdriver, hammer, meat cleaver, a drill, and some string or twine.

But before you make this planter, you have to open your coconut. Choose a coconut that sloshes when you shake it, indicating there is water inside. Pull most of the husk off the outside of the nut so that the three eyes are revealed. Place the pointed end of the screwdriver against one of the eyes and tap it with your hammer so it punctures the eyes, allowing you to drain the coconut. Then, preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and place the coconut on a rimmed baking sheet for 20 minutes (you don't have to bake the coconut, but some find it easier to crack open that way). Once the coconut has cooled, find the ridge that originates at the eyes, follow it to the center of the coconut, and hit that with the back of a cleaver or hammer to split the coconut in half. Use a knife or a spoon to scoop out the meat, and save it for meals and desserts. If you make your own soap, coconut soap is one of the natural, soothing scents that actually repels mosquitos.