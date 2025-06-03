Add Tropical Interest To Your Garden With A Unique Flower Hummingbirds Love

Generally speaking, bird-of-paradise plants are considered easy to grown and care for. This at least partially due to the fact they can thrive in a variety of lighting conditions, ranging from full sun to nearly full shade. Unfortunately, however, it is restricted to the southernmost regions of the continental United States, doing best in hardiness zones 10-12. However, it can be grown indoors most anywhere and, in most cases, can be moved outdoors during the warmer parts of the year if it is grown in a container.

Whether planting indoors or outdoors, the soil must be well-draining. Additionally, if you choose to plant bird-of-paradise in a container, you should utilize a large model to allow the plant sufficient room to grow. Otherwise, bird-of-paradise isn't particularly finicky about soil, as it grows well in neutral, alkaline, and acidic soil.

Bird-of-paradise can be started from seed or you can purchase live bird-of-paradise plants from the Farm Plant Store or elsewhere to transplant to your garden. A third option is to divide mature plants to propagate. When starting from seed, it is usually best to soak the seeds for a couple of days first before starting the seeds indoors. Once the seedlings have grown to at least six inches, they can be transplanted or repotted. However, do not plant outdoors until after the final frost. Throughout the year, bird-of-paradise requires regular watering and occasional fertilizing, but not much else is required in terms of upkeep and maintenance. It shouldn't be long before hummingbirds take notice!

