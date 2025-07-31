Birdhouse Features That'll Help Protect Your Feathered Friends From The Rain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Backyard birders often go to great lengths to attract more songbirds to their yards and gardens. These efforts typically include hanging bird feeders in safe places for the birds, and birdhouses throughout their property. As a result, many species of birds begin relying on these manmade abodes for their primary shelter and nesting areas. Given the important role it plays in the bird's life, it is important your birdhouse include features to help protect your feathered friends from the rain. In some instances, these features, such as a sloped roof, mimic the design of your house. Others, like holes in the floor, are quite different. However, each of these features serves a purpose when it comes to keeping birds, their nests, and their chicks safe and dry.

You may wonder why it is important for birdhouses to be designed to keep birds dry. After all, birds live in the wild. However, while birds do often get wet, they typically take shelter to avoid becoming saturated from prolonged exposure. Should this happen, soaked feathers and added weight from the absorbed water can make it difficult for birds to take flight and escape predators. Additionally, when birds become too wet, they cannot insulate themselves properly and lose body heat rapidly. This is a particularly dangerous situation for smaller birds and younglings.

With that in mind, it's important to incorporate design features into birdhouses that will help keep birds safe when it rains. If you are DIYing a safe wooden birdhouse, you should incorporate features in the design that help keep birds dry when it rains. When purchasing a birdhouse, look for models that have these features or that can be easily modified to include them.