Try This DIY Rooting Hormone To Help Your Garden's Seedlings Grow

To succeed at making rooting liquid from willow foliage, you need to collect cuttings from the right parts of the plant. Make sure to snip the newest stems you can find, ideally green shoots and twigs that are less than a year old. The best time to do this is early in the spring. Gather enough plant material to fill a jar or two. Then, strip away the leaves and cut the stems into 1-inch pieces. Some gardeners also crush them to help release the auxin.

Your next step is soaking or boiling. Fill most of a jar with stem pieces and cover them with water. If you use room-temperature water, the mixture will need to sit for a week or so. If you use boiling water, let the stems steep in it overnight. After soaking or steeping is complete, strain the liquid into another container. Want to make another garden-boosting liquid at the same time? Let a scoop of rice ferment in water to create a pest repellant you can spray on your plants.

Ready to use your DIY rooting liquid? The amount of auxin needed varies from species to species, so be sure to study the hormone needs of the plants you're growing and dilute the liquid if necessary. If in doubt, add extra water to your DIY rooting hormone, especially if you're applying it to herbs, grasses, or other soft-stemmed plants. They usually need the least auxin to grow healthy roots. Hardwood cuttings tend to need the most.