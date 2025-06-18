Your Old Wine Bottles Can Be Repurposed Into A Gorgeous Wind Chime

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many wine bottles are too pretty to discard once they're empty, but there's no point in letting them collect in a cupboard either. One way to repurpose wine bottles brings cheer to your backyard with a pleasant clinking sound, much like the sound of wine glasses engaged in a toast among friends. Upcycling a wine bottle into a delightful wind chime requires cutting the bottom of the bottle off first, then sanding the cut edge for safety. It's not that difficult to make the cut with a proper bottle cutter, such as a bottle-cutting kit by Home Pro Shop. The blade scores a straight line around the bottle. Using alternating baths of boiling and ice water you can easily snap it along the scored line. It's a much better and more consistent method for achieving accurate cuts than virtually any other.

Besides the wine bottle and cutter, gather some string or twine, plus objects to use to catch the wind and to resonate against the bottle glass. Optional key rings can be used at the top of the string loop and inside the bottle to keep the bottle from sliding down.

It's best to remove the label before cutting the glass. Soak the bottle in hot or warm tap water for at least 20 minutes, then peel the label off. Remove any loose bits by rubbing the residue with your fingers or a plastic scrubbing pad, or use a citrus-based sticker remover, then wash the bottle off and allow it to dry. While you're at it, de-label a few more wine bottles and turn them into bird feeders, or use loads of wine bottles for DIY garden edging.

