The Often-Overlooked Spot You Don't Want To Skip When Visiting A National Park

With 59 official national parks in the United States alone and hundreds more preserves, monuments, historic sites, and recreational areas, you never really have a shortage of interesting places to camp and visit. Whether you are choosing from one of the top national parks for RV camping or you're sorting through the best U.S. national parks to visit if you love birding, there is an abundance of sites to choose from and national park activities you may not know about. One very important and often-overlooked way you can get the most out of your national park visit is by starting at the visitor's center. Every one of the 59 major national parks in the United States has a visitor center. Some larger parks, like Grand Canyon or Yellowstone, have multiple visitor centers. If you're not making it a requirement for yourself to start your trip at the visitor center, you're missing out.

National park visitor centers are not just a place to grab a map. You can stop at the restroom before heading out hiking and exploring, let the kids take a quick break, and learn some really interesting history and facts about the particular national park you are visiting. Eager to start their hiking or camping adventure, many people skip the visitor center entirely. Yet, these centers offer plenty of unique resources to help you make the most of your park visit.