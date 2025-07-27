Transform Your Landscape With A Must-Try Trick From HGTV's Joanna Gaines

Decorating your yard can be a challenge. Sometimes, no matter how well you plan it out, it doesn't look quite right, as if it's missing an important piece. Thankfully, in these cases, there is something else you can try if you're looking for a way to add color, texture, and to draw in the eye: Consider introducing a mixed-material walkway. After all, adding an attractive path through your yard is an outdoor update that adds some serious value to your home, so it's important you do it right. HGTV's Joanna Gaines, in the "Fixer Upper" video "45 Best Home Decorating Ideas of All Time" on YouTube, shows off a great example of how this path can change a home's exterior. She ended up using white stones mixed with pavers in a similar shade nestled among the rocks, but of course the beauty of this trick is that it's completely customizable.

Setting up this path isn't much harder than doing any other as long as you plan out your walkway. You'll want the whole thing to be a little wider than the flagstones you choose so that you can fully surround them with gravel. Then, set down your pavers where you want them. Though it's a little extra work, measuring out the distance between the stepping stones to make them even creates a more refined look. Once those are where you want them, set the gravel around them. Make it nice and thick so it is barely lower than, or even with, pavers. Loose gravel and pebbles tend to move around, so setting up a small border or edging up against the gravel can help everything stay and place and create a better-looking design.