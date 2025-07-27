Creative Ways To Hide The Water Meter In Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing can drag down the aesthetic of a yard like ugly pipes sticking up from the ground. That's why water meters are a particularly bothersome eyesore. What makes them even worse is the fact that, if they're not in a subsurface meter box, they are almost always located in the front yard where anyone who walks past can see them. While you can't remove a water meter, you are allowed to cover them up.

Depending on how much time and money you want to spend, there are several popular methods for concealing water meters. With a little creativity and effort, you can even add some additional character or style to your yard while you're at it. The main thing to remember is that the meter still needs to be accessible to maintenance. Your water provider should offer specific regulations you should check in advance. Generally, as long as you don't completely block off access to your meter, you're free to cover them from view as you wish.

Some homeowners use natural features like plants to conceal their meters, while others purchase statues or build privacy screens. If you place something in front of the meter, just make sure it's easy to get around or move out of the way when the time comes. You can also use some of these landscaping hacks to hide unsightly utility boxes.