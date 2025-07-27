Creative Ways To Hide The Water Meter In Your Yard
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Nothing can drag down the aesthetic of a yard like ugly pipes sticking up from the ground. That's why water meters are a particularly bothersome eyesore. What makes them even worse is the fact that, if they're not in a subsurface meter box, they are almost always located in the front yard where anyone who walks past can see them. While you can't remove a water meter, you are allowed to cover them up.
Depending on how much time and money you want to spend, there are several popular methods for concealing water meters. With a little creativity and effort, you can even add some additional character or style to your yard while you're at it. The main thing to remember is that the meter still needs to be accessible to maintenance. Your water provider should offer specific regulations you should check in advance. Generally, as long as you don't completely block off access to your meter, you're free to cover them from view as you wish.
Some homeowners use natural features like plants to conceal their meters, while others purchase statues or build privacy screens. If you place something in front of the meter, just make sure it's easy to get around or move out of the way when the time comes. You can also use some of these landscaping hacks to hide unsightly utility boxes.
Purchase or build a privacy screen
Water meters are often attached to the side of the house, and dials might even sit as high as eye level. Meters like this can be a challenge to cover because a plant may take years to grow high enough to block them. That's why it's often a good idea to put in a privacy screen.
Choose a material that goes well with the color of your house. Vinyl privacy screens come in various colors and usually work well against a vinyl exterior, while a wood screen can complement a rustic cabin or a brick house. If it's a beach house, consider using a material with a little more tropical character, like bamboo, though you'll want to think twice about growing live bamboo near your house.
If you're interested in DIY projects, there are plenty of options when it comes to building a privacy screen. For example you can add a little style with a DIY wood privacy screen using repurposed 2-by-4 planks. You can also make a stylish privacy screen using a common plumbing staple: Just purchase or repurpose some PVC piping. A good rule of thumb is to make sure that there is a few feet of space between the screen and the meter, so it's easy for workers to access it when they need to.
Once the screen is ready, there are plenty of ways to personalize it. You can hang plants from it or even put string lights on it. If you have a green thumb, you can plant climbing plants like honeysuckle or clematis around it.
Place trees and bushes strategically
If you can find a plant that's a couple feet tall when you purchase it, then you'll get immediate coverage. Even if the plant doesn't completely cover the meter the day you put it in the ground, all you have to do is wait a few years. Aside from just covering eyesores, plants add freshness and life to any yard.
If you're looking for bushes that will offer colorful buds and a sweet fragrance, there are plenty of options. Banana shrubs are evergreens that have bright red flowers that bloom from the late spring and throughout the summer. But if you don't like the sweet smell of ripe bananas, you should pass on them. For a subtle evergreen scent, yew bushes grow a foot each year. They are also deer resistant and have bright red berries in the fall (just remember the seeds inside are toxic).
If you're looking for a tree instead, keep in mind they will probably require more maintenance than the bushes, both before and after being established. Keep branches trimmed so that squirrels can't use them to get into your roof: It's a common yard maintenance task that also deters squirrels. Leyland cypress grows 3 to 5 feet each year and offers dense foliage that is sure to block a street view of the water meter while still allowing access to it, if you keep it well manicured.
Miscellaneous ideas for hiding your meter
There are plenty of creative options for concealing water meters. Some may even activate your artistic impulses. It's sometimes a good idea to distract from the meter, rather than just covering it altogether. For example, you can put in metal daffodils that the Homight Store sells.
You can add a classical aesthetic to your yard with a dramatic statue, drawing attention away from the meter. You can also try putting in a decorative bird bath. People will be too busy enjoying splashing cardinals to criticize that horrendous meter.
A fairly radical strategy is to call attention to the meter rather than conceal it. For instance, JARPSIRY sells ladder-climbing gnomes you can prop against your meter. Anyone passing by may ask if gnomes can even be trusted to repair meters. The concept of incorporating the meter in your yard's aesthetic may be unconventional, but it's sure to start conversations.