Be Sure To Check One Thing Before Putting Fresh Hummingbird Nectar In Your Feeder

It's always fun when hummingbirds decide to make your yard or garden a regular place to visit, fuel up, and maybe even take a dip or a drink. There are many ways to attract hummingbirds and make your garden a place they enjoy spending time. Making sure the hummingbirds are cool and hydrated during the summer is one way to keep these little fliers happy. Providing food sources like these 13 stunning plants that will attract hummingbirds to your garden will also keep them coming back especially if you are consistently offering them something to eat. Nectar is a favorite additional food source that hummingbirds really enjoy. You can easily DIY the perfect homemade nectar for hummingbirds with these ingredients, sugar and water, and not have to worry about buying store bought nectar which can have additives and coloring. When making your own hummingbird nectar for your feeders, there is one thing you need to check before filling the feeders and that is the temperature of the nectar.

If the feeders have run out of nectar before you make any more, you may feel rushed to get the fresh nectar made and into the feeders as soon as it's dissolved so your little bird friends can go back to enjoying their boost of energy. Pouring hot nectar into the bird feeders can not only damage your feeders, but it can also harm the hummingbirds by negatively affecting their metabolic systems and even causing their tongues to have a burning sensation. Nectar needs to be room temperature before you pour it into the feeders, so allowing it to cool off properly will ensure that it is the right temperature for the birds.