Repurpose Your Old Wire Wastebaskets For A Unique Birdbath
Attracting a wide variety of birds to your yard takes more than just filling a feeder. Besides food, birds also need access to clean water for sustenance, bathing, and staying cool when the temperatures rise. Instead of buying a pricey birdbath, consider making a birdbath sized to suit local wildlife with simple items you already have around the house. A homemade birdbath is an easy, inexpensive, and effective way to keep your feathered guests coming back. If you have a wire wastepaper basket, or even a plastic one, and a large, deep dish or bowl to fill with water, you can make a nurturing water feature birds will love. Creating your own birdbath is a fun and is a simple way to attract a big selection of songbirds to your yard or garden. By putting in just a bit of effort, you'll be able to birdwatch throughout the year right from your very own backyard.
Begin by placing your basket on level ground, either upright or upside down — experiment to see which provides the most stability. For added height and interest, you could stack additional wire baskets or garden pots on top. Once your base feels steady, place your water basin upright on top. For durability, consider using a waterproof, outdoor-hardy adhesive like Gorilla Glue to hold everything securely. Once the glue has dried, fill the bowl with cool, clean water, and your birdbath will be ready for visitors!
Easy ways to enhance your DIY birdbath
Including a few inexpensive but beautiful upgrades will make your birdbath even more attractive and practical. A small solar fountain, such as the Mademax solar birdbath fountain — can help keep the water gently moving. It not only looks and sounds lovely, but can also prevent algae growth and preserve the water's freshness for thirsty songbirds. Positioning your birdbath in a shady spot can also help, since you should think twice before putting a birdbath in direct sun.
To keep your new birdbath sparkling and safe for wildlife, scour it every few days with a scrub brush. A solution of nine parts water to one part distilled white vinegar will readily remove dirt, algae, and bird droppings without leaving harmful residue behind.
If you'd like to also welcome pollinators like bees and butterflies to your garden, simply add a few small rocks to the bowl to give them a safe place to perch and drink, preventing small flying insects don't drown in your birdbath. These helpful visitors play a vital role in plant reproduction by transferring pollen between flowers. You can provide additional support for them by planting flowers around your birdbath that both they and birds enjoy, such as black-eyed Susans, coneflowers, and cosmos. The colorful blooms will turn your garden into a lively haven, offering you a front-row seat to watch the birds, bees, and butterflies in action.