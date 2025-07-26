Repurpose Your Old Wire Wastebaskets For A Unique Birdbath

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Attracting a wide variety of birds to your yard takes more than just filling a feeder. Besides food, birds also need access to clean water for sustenance, bathing, and staying cool when the temperatures rise. Instead of buying a pricey birdbath, consider making a birdbath sized to suit local wildlife with simple items you already have around the house. A homemade birdbath is an easy, inexpensive, and effective way to keep your feathered guests coming back. If you have a wire wastepaper basket, or even a plastic one, and a large, deep dish or bowl to fill with water, you can make a nurturing water feature birds will love. Creating your own birdbath is a fun and is a simple way to attract a big selection of songbirds to your yard or garden. By putting in just a bit of effort, you'll be able to birdwatch throughout the year right from your very own backyard.

Begin by placing your basket on level ground, either upright or upside down — experiment to see which provides the most stability. For added height and interest, you could stack additional wire baskets or garden pots on top. Once your base feels steady, place your water basin upright on top. For durability, consider using a waterproof, outdoor-hardy adhesive like Gorilla Glue to hold everything securely. Once the glue has dried, fill the bowl with cool, clean water, and your birdbath will be ready for visitors!