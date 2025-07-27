The Colorful Bird Feeder Addition That'll Attract More Hummingbirds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The thought of several hummingbirds flitting around the yard is enough to bring a smile to anyone's face. Putting a hummingbird feeder out is one way to start a DIY hummingbird haven in your yard; after all, nectar is part of a hummingbird's diet. However, it's more than a little disappointing if you put that feeder out, wait, and the birds don't show up. Fortunately, if you've recently been wrapping presents, chances are good you can easily attract your feathered friends.

Now, putting a sign out that says "hummingbird feeder right here" won't do much good since hummingbirds don't read human words (that we know of), but they do read colors. A hummingbird's vision is different than ours – cheery, bright colors such as red, pink, orange, and yellow appear more enhanced to them, while darker hues such as blue seem muted. This inherent trait is what draws them to nectar-rich flowers since many of those tubular nectar sources are in those same warm hues.

In other words, adding more red to your garden attracts hummingbirds, which is why many hummingbird feeders have at least a little red on them. If your feeder doesn't contain any red, something as simple as a red ribbon can help draw them in.