The Colorful Bird Feeder Addition That'll Attract More Hummingbirds
The thought of several hummingbirds flitting around the yard is enough to bring a smile to anyone's face. Putting a hummingbird feeder out is one way to start a DIY hummingbird haven in your yard; after all, nectar is part of a hummingbird's diet. However, it's more than a little disappointing if you put that feeder out, wait, and the birds don't show up. Fortunately, if you've recently been wrapping presents, chances are good you can easily attract your feathered friends.
Now, putting a sign out that says "hummingbird feeder right here" won't do much good since hummingbirds don't read human words (that we know of), but they do read colors. A hummingbird's vision is different than ours – cheery, bright colors such as red, pink, orange, and yellow appear more enhanced to them, while darker hues such as blue seem muted. This inherent trait is what draws them to nectar-rich flowers since many of those tubular nectar sources are in those same warm hues.
In other words, adding more red to your garden attracts hummingbirds, which is why many hummingbird feeders have at least a little red on them. If your feeder doesn't contain any red, something as simple as a red ribbon can help draw them in.
Using red ribbon to attract more hummingbirds
If you have a tall hummingbird feeder with no red on it, such as one made from a decorative glass bottle, a red ribbon may make the hummingbirds take notice. Tie the ribbon on the glass bottle area but far enough away from feeding ports that it won't get any messy nectar on it. While virtually any type of ribbon will do, it'll last a lot longer if it's designed for outdoor use. Surveyors' ribbon, also known as flagging tape or trail marking tape, is weather resistant and designed to stay outdoors for long periods of time. Red or fluorescent orange flagging tape from Ace Supply is one option; the company also makes other high-visibility colors, including a multi-color pack that includes yellow and hot pink, which are also eye-catching to hummingbirds.
For saucer-shaped feeders, tying the ribbon directly above the feeder, such as on the hook supporting it, could catch a hummingbird's eye. Even if the feeder is red or has some red on it, a little extra can't hurt. There's no need to stop at the feeder either. Tie colorful ribbons to trees to attract more hummingbirds to your yard or garden; this works best if it's done near the feeder so they can find it. It's also a good idea to keep the feeder near colorful, nectar-rich flowers that hummingbirds enjoy, even if the flowers are grown in pots on the patio. Within a matter of days, hummingbirds could find the feeder, and you'll get to enjoy the view even more.