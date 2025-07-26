A Simple And Inexpensive Fix That'll Deter Squirrels From Your Potted Plants
An outdoor container garden — whether it's bursting with blooming zinnias or fragrant herbs — can be a charming oasis you can enjoy all season long. That is, until squirrels move in, treating your pots like personal treasure troves, perfect for stashing snacks or digging up bulbs. But don't throw in the trowel just yet. There's a simple trick with something you might already have on hand that can keep those bushy-tailed bandits at bay — it's another way to create a peaceful squirrel-free garden with household staples.
Enter hardware cloth, a versatile and reliable garden staple that can protect your plants from squirrels in more ways than one. This budget-friendly wire mesh is easy to cut and shape, making it ideal for all kinds of outdoor tasks. While safeguarding a sunny container garden from determined mammalian invaders can be a challenge, this straightforward solution makes it a whole lot easier, particularly when dealing with hole-digging rodents like squirrels. (Bonus: this strategy can deter chipmunks, too.) To use this hack, cut four short pieces of hardware cloth — like the ⅛-inch 27 gauge hardware cloth from Agg Fencer — into small rectangles roughly as long as the diameter of your pot with a pair of wire cutters. Then insert them lengthwise into the pot's soil on each side of the plant, pushing them just deep enough so their jagged portions stick slightly above the surface of the dirt. This spiky deterrence could be enough to keep pesky critters who want to create havoc in your pots, without having to resort to other methods.
Using hardware cloth in combination with other protective measures
If squirrels are still creating a mess, try cutting a larger piece of mesh to fit the full diameter of your pot, place it directly over the soil, like a protective lid, strategically cut to fit around plant stems. In a pinch, you can use chicken wire, like the 19 gauge ½-inch chicken wire fencing from AGG Fencer, but hardware cloth may be more effective since its weave is tighter and more difficult for squirrels or neighborhood cats to dig through. For additional layers of protection, weigh the mesh down with a few stones. Then top it with soil and finish with an ample layer of mulch, such as pine needles or wood chips. This added protection will not only keep out animals and block weeds, but it can also prevent a common gardening mistake when watering: not providing adequate moisture for thirsty plants, since the mulch layer will help keep the soil damp.
You might be tempted to sit back and admire your handiwork, but remember: Squirrels are clever, persistent problem-solvers. For the best results, reinforce your defenses with additional deterrents. The more layers of protection you can add, the better your chances of outsmarting these furry foes. For example, cinnamon oil is one secret to humanely banishing squirrels from your garden. And if they still manage to get through, use leftover hardware cloth to build a simple, cylindrical wire cage that fully encloses your pot for maximum protection. With a little creativity and grit, you can win the garden battle — one pot at a time.