A Simple And Inexpensive Fix That'll Deter Squirrels From Your Potted Plants

An outdoor container garden — whether it's bursting with blooming zinnias or fragrant herbs — can be a charming oasis you can enjoy all season long. That is, until squirrels move in, treating your pots like personal treasure troves, perfect for stashing snacks or digging up bulbs. But don't throw in the trowel just yet. There's a simple trick with something you might already have on hand that can keep those bushy-tailed bandits at bay — it's another way to create a peaceful squirrel-free garden with household staples.

Enter hardware cloth, a versatile and reliable garden staple that can protect your plants from squirrels in more ways than one. This budget-friendly wire mesh is easy to cut and shape, making it ideal for all kinds of outdoor tasks. While safeguarding a sunny container garden from determined mammalian invaders can be a challenge, this straightforward solution makes it a whole lot easier, particularly when dealing with hole-digging rodents like squirrels. (Bonus: this strategy can deter chipmunks, too.) To use this hack, cut four short pieces of hardware cloth — like the ⅛-inch 27 gauge hardware cloth from Agg Fencer — into small rectangles roughly as long as the diameter of your pot with a pair of wire cutters. Then insert them lengthwise into the pot's soil on each side of the plant, pushing them just deep enough so their jagged portions stick slightly above the surface of the dirt. This spiky deterrence could be enough to keep pesky critters who want to create havoc in your pots, without having to resort to other methods.