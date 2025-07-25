How To Take Care Of Your Composite Wood Deck
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are many reasons people enjoy have a deck in their backyard. For one, a deck is an update that can add value to your home. Additionally, building a deck creates a great outdoor living space for grilling, lounging, hosting parties, and a variety of other enjoyable moments. Traditionally decks have been made from natural wood. However, composite wood decks have become more and more popular in recent years. This is largely due to the fact composite wood lasts longer and requires less maintenance than natural wood. However, that doesn't mean it is completely maintenance-free. There are a few simple steps to follow in order to take care of your composite wood deck, such as regular cleaning.
The lack of intense upkeep makes composite wood a great choice for creating a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard. In many ways, taking care of your composite wood deck is as much about what not to do as it is about what you should do. For one, you should take care to limit the amount of scratches and dragging that occurs on a composite wood deck. Adding outdoor rugs and mats can help with this, as can adding pads to the legs and base of any furniture or objects regularly moved across the deck. If you do need to move these items, pick them up as opposed to dragging them. While scratches and abraded areas in composite wood can be repaired, the process is a bit more involved than with real wood. So, it's best to avoid inflicting such damage in the first place.
Best way to clean your composite deck
Regular cleaning is the primary task necessary to take care of your composite wood deck. Sweeping and rinsing with a regular garden hose are the basic things you need to do on a routine basis. Every so often, however, it is necessary to give your composite wood deck a bit more of a deep clean. This starts by sweeping, then hosing off the deck. Then, lightly scrub the deck with warm, soapy water. Thoroughly rinse it to remove all the soap and suds, using just a garden hose with medium water pressure. Never use a power washer on a composite deck, as it can remove portions of the protective coating on your deck and leave a winding path of discoloration.
Again, what you don't do is just as important to maintaining your composite wood deck. While regular cleaning is necessary to maintain the look and life of composite wood, you need to be careful with the type of cleaners you choose. Bleach and ammonia should never be used on a composite wood deck. Even if you see mold or moss growing on your composite wood boards, which can happen without regular upkeep, use products specifically formulated for composite wood, such as StarBrite Composite Wood Cleaner. This is also true for removing grease or other stains that need something more potent than soapy water.
In cold weather, be careful how you remove ice and snow. Only use plastic implements and be sure to choose the right ice melt for your deck. A number of snow melt and cleaning products can damage and discolor composite wood. In some instances, this harm may be irreversible.