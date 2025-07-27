How To DIY A Stylish Fire Bowl For Your Backyard
There's nothing quite like a captivating fire, and that's especially true if those flames are flickering in a fire bowl. Essentially a downsized, aesthetically pleasing, and often more portable version of a fire pit, fire bowls don't rely on wood. Instead, they burn using isopropyl alcohol, flammable gel, or bioethanol liquid. Whether you want to roast marshmallows or just create a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard, there are many benefits to having your own fire bowl. Better still, they're easy to make yourself, and the materials are relatively inexpensive.
As for the materials to make your own stylish fire bowl, you'll need to start with the most obvious — a bowl. Most fire bowls use two bowls: a larger, decorative bowl and a smaller one inside that holds the fuel. The larger bowl can be clay or terracotta, or you can make your own concrete bowl. It just needs to be something that won't burn. Stainless steel works best for the interior bowl. You'll also need sand and non-flammable rock, like slate, lava glass, or fire stones. Rounding out the list is chicken wire and a wire cutter, your fuel of choice, and a lighter.
The steps to make a stylish fire bowl
Double-check to ensure your larger bowl is fire-friendly. Then, fill it up most of the way with sand, patting it down flat and firm. Place your stainless steel bowl in the center and surround it with more sand. The rocks go on next, but be sure to rinse them first, especially slate. Place your rocks around the steel bowl up to its brim, covering the sand. Roll out a length of chicken wire, placing it over the rocks and steel bowl. Use wire cutters to snip around the diameter of the bowl, tucking the wire edges under the bowl's interior rim before covering it with more rocks.
Keep pebbles and stones out of the smaller stainless steel bowl. It will be covered with the mesh, so small rocks will be hard to pluck out. Now it's time to add your fuel. Whatever you choose, be careful not to spill flammable liquids outside of the steel bowl. Wipe up spills right away or wait for them to dry before introducing flame. For extra precaution, you can feed a funnel through the mesh and pour the liquid in that way.
Finally, use a utility lighter to bring your fire bowl to life. Don't add additional liquid to a live flame. Let it die out before adding more. Clay pebbles soak up liquid and distribute heat, helping your fire last a little longer. Start small, and then if you want to expand your fiery DIY goals, try these genius tips for building a budget-friendly fire pit or perhaps convert a planter into a chic and affordable fire bowl.