How To DIY A Stylish Fire Bowl For Your Backyard

Double-check to ensure your larger bowl is fire-friendly. Then, fill it up most of the way with sand, patting it down flat and firm. Place your stainless steel bowl in the center and surround it with more sand. The rocks go on next, but be sure to rinse them first, especially slate. Place your rocks around the steel bowl up to its brim, covering the sand. Roll out a length of chicken wire, placing it over the rocks and steel bowl. Use wire cutters to snip around the diameter of the bowl, tucking the wire edges under the bowl's interior rim before covering it with more rocks.

Keep pebbles and stones out of the smaller stainless steel bowl. It will be covered with the mesh, so small rocks will be hard to pluck out. Now it's time to add your fuel. Whatever you choose, be careful not to spill flammable liquids outside of the steel bowl. Wipe up spills right away or wait for them to dry before introducing flame. For extra precaution, you can feed a funnel through the mesh and pour the liquid in that way.

Finally, use a utility lighter to bring your fire bowl to life. Don't add additional liquid to a live flame. Let it die out before adding more. Clay pebbles soak up liquid and distribute heat, helping your fire last a little longer. Start small, and then if you want to expand your fiery DIY goals, try these genius tips for building a budget-friendly fire pit or perhaps convert a planter into a chic and affordable fire bowl.