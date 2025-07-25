Boost The Beauty Of Your Birdhouse With A Cute Succulent Garden DIY

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hanging a birdhouse is one simple hack to get your feathered friends to flock to your yard, and there's no shortage of ways to embellish and adorn your birdhouse to make it even more attractive. One such way is to plant a garden right on top. It's as adorable as it sounds and even easier to create. Simply attach moss to the birdhouse roof and then top with your personalized arrangement of succulents. The trick is to use hot glue.

Succulents are resilient and easy to care for, making them among the fuss-free plants great for gardening beginners. According to TikTok user @tangledsage, the succulents recover quickly from the hot glue and take root in the moss. Water the moss, and the succulents grow. Eventually, though, they may grow too big or fall off the birdhouse. If that happens, replant them in a pot. As for the garden-topped birdhouse, just glue on new succulents as needed.

The list of tools and materials for this project is minimal and inexpensive. Of course, you'll need a selection of succulents and a birdhouse. For the latter, you can find premade birdhouses at craft stores for a couple of bucks. If you go that route, consider painting or staining before adding succulents. Alternatively, you could DIY your own cute wooden birdhouse. As for the foliage, real moss works great, but you can also pick up inexpensive bags from Dollar Tree. Lastly, you'll need a hot glue gun, which is a must-have in any DIYers kit.