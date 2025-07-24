Repurpose An Old Toolbox For Extra Garden Storage Space Without A Shed

When you're busy working in your garden, your tools can get unorganized pretty quickly, especially if you don't have a shed or if it's currently overflowing with gear. Fortunately, there's more than one solution to this simple problem. You could organize your tools with an old shovel or perhaps store them in a versatile DIY shed from Costco. Of course, if you've got an old toolbox lying around, you could turn that into a unique storage space. This DIY project will work well attached to your garage, deck, or porch — anywhere near your garden.

If you don't have a toolbox, they're readily available at flea markets, antique shops, and yard sales. Since you'll be hanging this toolbox outdoors, a metal one might be your best bet despite potential rust. A plastic one can work, but they typically lack the charm of an old toolbox. Wooden toolboxes will work as well, but you'll want to refinish them with an outdoor paint or protective finish. Besides that, you'll need brackets, hardware to hang them, self-tapping all-purpose exterior screws, and a cordless drill and driver.

With your vintage toolbox and supplies ready, the first thing you'll need to do is attach a block of wood to your exterior wall. This mounting board should be as long and as tall as the toolbox (not counting the lid) and a little thicker than the lid is deep. This allows the lid to open all the way for easier access to the tools inside without the wall limiting its range. Mount the board to a wall using at least two or three exterior-grade screws of appropriate length. Clean up the toolbox by emptying its contents, wiping it down with the cleaner of your choice, scrubbing off stickers or rust, and painting it if you like.