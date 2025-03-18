Homeowners Are Loving This Versatile DIY Shed From Costco. Here's How To Make It Work In Your Outdoor Space

If you're looking for outdoor updates that add serious value to your home, look no further than a convertible shed from Costco. You can easily upgrade your outdoor space without frustration using Costco's Yardline Upton 12' x 24' Wood Shed. This versatile shed features a seamless design that allows for DIY installation. Plus, it's relatively simple to customize it to fit your lifestyle needs. There are five windows, 96-inch extra wide double doors, and a 48-inch wide service door. During installation, you have the option to choose the ideal door and window placement to suit your needs and your outdoor space. If you want to place the shed where the service door is more accessible to your home, you can easily do it.

Make this Costco shed your own by customizing the inside and outside. The wood material allows you to choose the paint color you want so your shed's aesthetic fits right in alongside your home. Make sure to know the best and worst colors to have in your outdoor space (light beiges for sunny spots and cool blues for shaded areas). Inside, you'll find a 4-foot deep storage loft and a blank slate. You have the opportunity to install built-in cabinets or storage for the optimum organization of all your outdoor tools and toys. Or, you can add in nicely finished walls and flooring to create a comfortable outdoor workshop for your home improvement projects. The possibilities are endless when you have a shed that allows for modifications.

