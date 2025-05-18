Organize Your Garden Tools With This Old Shovel DIY Project

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is no shortage of good gardening advice to keep you cultivating. You can find everything from how to build a raised garden bed on a budget to the many reasons you should use mulch. There also seems to be no end to the number of things we need to keep organized. We even find ourselves curating items past their prime or perhaps no longer in use. This horticulture hack shows you how to make a tote or caddy for your gardening tools while clearing out some space in the shed.

Of course, you want your tools organized so you can quickly grab what you need. It's always nice to have a tidy place for everything. However, gardening tools also need to be portable. In other words, you want to arrange and stow them away when not in use, and easily transport them to your garden when it's time to dig. A shovel handle cut short can be incorporated with wood offcuts to create a portable, ergonomic tool tote. Clear clutter and organize your gardening gadgets simultaneously with this two-birds-one-stone approach.

A tote dedicated to your garden tools is a must-have for any serious gardener. To make your garden tool caddy with a shovel handle as its handle, start by gathering the materials you'll need. First, find an out-of-service shovel that you don't need anymore. Next, grab a few wood scraps or offcuts from past projects. Then, collect the tools you intend to tote and head to the shop.

