The Popular Gardening Method That Actually Causes Weeds To Keep Coming Back

Tilling your soil is a common method to prepare the ground in your garden properly for the growing season. Some people swear that if you're a beginning gardener, a tool you absolutely need is a rototiller. But turning the soil deeply often brings dormant weed seeds to the surface, where they are exposed to air and sunlight. The result can be an explosion of new weeds in your garden plot that you didn't have before. It can be hard to decide if mechanical tillage will enrich your soil or if it will just result in more weeds in your garden.

Of course, many gardeners consider tilling the number one method for removing perennial weeds. It can be a necessary process at the beginning of the growing season or when you are trying to prepare a brand new plot of land or amend heavy clay soil. If you do decide to till your garden soil, follow steps that do not encourage weed regrowth. When tilling, break up the soil thoroughly, then cover the entire bed to smother weeds. Adding a selective weed killer into the soil at this stage can also stop new weed emergence. Be careful, however, as a common mistake beginning gardeners make way too often is not following the instructions on chemical weed killers.