Why You Should Reconsider Using A Birdbath Heater During Cooler Months

From drinking to cleaning their feathers, water is essential for birds, and adding a birdbath is a great way to convince birds to flock to your yard. However, while birds may readily visit your birdbaths when the weather is warm so long as you avoid putting your birdbath in direct sunlight, you may wonder the best way to provide local birds with the water they need when the thermometer drops. As a result, you may turn to birdbath heaters.

If you live in an area that regularly experiences below-freezing temperatures, a birdbath heater can offer a variety of benefits. One of the most notable benefits is the burden of maintenance it takes off your shoulders. While you'll still need to maintain a regular cleaning schedule, gone are the days of trekking out in the cold to break up ice. Opting for a heater can also help protect your birdbath, especially if you chose a birdbath material like concrete, which may not be the best option in freezing conditions. As the weather fluctuates, with ice forming and melting, it can take a toll on your birdbath and may even lead to cracks. A heater can help reduce these risks, preserving the lifespan of your birdbath.

But as beneficial as a birdbath heater is for you and the local birds who call your yard home, there are still some potential downsides to be aware of, from installation safety issues to bird safety in freezing weather. Familiarizing yourself with these beforehand can help you decide if a heater is right for you.