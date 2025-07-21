The Garden Fertilizer That May Be Attracting Squirrels To Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Squirrels are notorious for digging up gardens in their quest to bury nuts, locate previously buried goodies, or nibble on flower bulbs. While their nut-focused behaviors are hard to control, there's a preventive measure that may stop them from congregating in your yard. If you're feeding your garden fish emulsion, blood meal, or bone meal, try a product that doesn't contain animal products. The aforementioned fertilizers are likely to draw a range of creatures, including scavengers such as skunks and raccoons. Contrary to popular belief, squirrels and other rodents may also be on this list.

The pungent scents emitted by fish emulsion, blood meal, and similar fertilizers catch squirrels' attention. Though blood meal is sometimes used to repel squirrels, it loses this ability if it gets wet, which is bound to happen when rain falls on your garden. Water dilutes the ammonia that contributes to blood meal's potent smell. Ammonia is thought to repel squirrels by reminding them of predators' urine, and when squirrels aren't worrying about predators being nearby, blood meal may bring to mind the mice and small birds they sometimes consume.

Though sometimes touted as a rodent repellent, fish emulsion can be attractive to squirrels and chipmunks. It might get squirrels thinking about the snakes and worms they sometimes eat. Though squirrels probably won't find these snacks when searching for the source of the enticing smell, they're likely to find your bulbs and devour them. For these reasons, a fertilizer with a weaker scent and fewer animal associations is a better choice if your yard is showing signs of a pest problem. Incessant chattering and distinctive droppings may indicate a squirrel infestation.