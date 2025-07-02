The Best Costco Garden Hoses And Accessories, Based On Reviews

Keep your garden hose neat and tidy with a Pocket Hose Copper Bullet expanding hose for about $43, designed to expand to its full length and retract when not being used. This hose is available in 50 foot or 100 foot lengths and is 3 inches in diameter. Made with copper-infused parts and a tear-resistant polymer blend for the outer part, it is a significantly sturdy choice for the avid gardener. Conveniently, this item also comes with a nozzle that has 10 different spray settings. Many reviews mention their happiness with the sprayer, with SaF1 (verified) noting that "Nozzles are great too and provide options for spray depending on job or need."

A little over 1,000 reviews with an overall rating of 4.4 stars puts this garden hose at the top of Costco's online offerings. Alison, a verified reviewer, shares their pleasure with this hose, stating that they "Love that it compacts & is so easily stored. Well-made. Nothing that this unofficial engineer would improve or redesign." They do mention that it's important to read the instructions for best results with this hose. Other people speak positively about this product's flexibility and lack of kinks. One of the main downsides mentioned by a few reviews is the actual length of the hose. Some reviews claim that the hose does not truly stretch to 50 feet or 100 feet. For example, Coastal (verified) says "When it's stretched out (with my husband and I each pulling on an end)- we could get it to about 35 feet. However, I don't want to have to ask my husband to come pull hard on the hose to reach the plants I thought I'd be able to reach."

