Keep Your Bird Feeder Mess-Free With A Simple DIY Upgrade

While bird blocks are a cleaner way to feed, they are typically more expensive. Additionally, loose seed comes in a greater variety and allows you to create unique mixes, such as adding chia seeds to bird feeders. However, you can solve both the cost and customization issues by making your own bird block. This is a relatively simple process that is only limited by your time and imagination.

The first step to a DIY bird block is to gather the materials. You will need unflavored gelatin, bird seed, mixing bowls, a saucepan, and non-stick cooking spray. Once you've gathered the supplies, mix 1 ½ ounces of gelatin and 1 cup of water in a large metal mixing bowl. After it is thoroughly mixed, place the metal mixing bowl atop a saucepan with a small amount of water to create a double boiler. While you can heat this mixture directly in the saucepan, it could cause the gelatin to burn and stick.

After heating the gelatin for about 5 minutes in the double boiler, mix in 6 cups of your choice of bird seed. Mix this concoction thoroughly so the sticky gelatin works its way throughout all of the seeds. Next, spray the container you want to use for forming the block with non-stick spray. Once that's done, put the sticky mix of bird seed and gelatin into the container. You do not need to press or pack it, just allow it to naturally settle and sit for a few hours before removing.

