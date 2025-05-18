Simple Tips For Successfully Planting Grass Seed During Spring

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Planting grass isn't as simple as scattering seeds wherever you'd like them to grow. For starters, you need to choose the right grass seed for your yard and determine the best time to aerate your lawn. If you decide to plant grass in the spring, you can set yourself up for success by preparing for hot weather and the challenges it may bring, including droughts and pests. Keeping your soil moist should be a top priority, according to Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal, a service that connects lawn care providers with potential customers.

During his 25 years in the landscaping business, Clayton has learned a great deal about grass seed's needs. For example, he has observed that grass seed does its best in warm weather if it receives sips of water on a regular basis. This creates ideal conditions for germination and helps keep vulnerable seedlings from withering.

"Short, frequent watering is the trick to keeping seed alive in the heat," he told Outdoor Guide in an exclusive interview. Clayton also recommends that you "mulch lightly with straw to hold moisture ... and make sure irrigation is consistent." According to Clayton, a light watering is best because it keeps the seeded area damp without making it swampy. When the ground is too wet, the seeds may struggle to put down roots. They're also likely to float to unintended locations and develop fatal fungal problems.

