A Must-Plant Perennial That'll Attract More Hummingbirds To Your Garden

Planting nectar-rich flowers is one of the easiest ways to turn your yard into a hummingbird haven. If we could survey these buzzing birds, they'd probably tell us that fireweed (Chamerion angustifolium) is one of the hottest plants around. This flashy perennial lures hummingbirds and native bees for months at a time, typically June through September. Its blossoms are usually bright pink or purple, colors that hummingbirds interpret as a signal for tasty nectar ahead. Fireweed is also a tall plant, reaching up to 9 feet when it's fully grown and blooming. In other words, it's easy for hummers to spot as they flit through your backyard.

Fireweed is an excellent choice for cooler climates since it thrives in USDA hardiness zones 2 through 7. It's indigenous to many parts of North America, where it pops up in pastures, prairies, and ravines. This wildflower is even found in areas that flames have turned to ash, a fact that inspired its memorable nickname. After Mount St. Helens erupted in 1980, fireweed helped restore life to the area before most other plants could gain a foothold — or a roothold, as it were. It's common for each fireweed flower spike to flaunt 50 or more blossoms, a stunning sight that's bound to bring hummingbirds to your garden.